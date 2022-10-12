UWPD makes arrest in attack after Badgers game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Less than a day after asking the public for help finding a person of interest in an attack that followed the Badgers football team’s loss to the University of Illinois, the UW’s police department has made an arrest.

UWPD credited a tip for helping them find the individual and positively identify him, the agency reported Wednesday morning. A police department spokesperson previously said its investigators had exhausted their tools for finding him and were turning to the public for help.

The suspect’s case will be referred to the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office with a recommendation that he is charged with battery.

When asking for assistance identifying him, UWPD explained the victim had reported the attack happened around 4:30 p.m., on October 1, and claimed the incident was unprovoked. The victim claimed the incident happened in a crosswalk on Johnson Street, just off campus.

Investigators were able to track the pictured individual to a local bar, a UWPD spokesperson explained, noting that the pictures came from the bar.

The police department had noted in its original statement that the incident happened not long after the Badgers game.

