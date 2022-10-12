Windy With Storms Wednesday

Much Colder Air To Follow
By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Key Takeaways

  • Strong Storms Into Wednesday
  • Gusty Winds Remain
  • Much Colder Late Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s time to change those shorts and t-shirts for jackets and rain gear. A stormy and bluster stretch of weather expected through the middle of the week. This will end with much cooler air for the end of the week and perhaps even a grauple pellet or two mixing in with the cold air in place. This combination of weather along with frost potential is not what you want as fall color nears peak form. This can cause a much shorter window to check things out and we will have to see how big of an influence this has.

Clouds skies tonight with scattered showers and storms. Gusty winds out of the south 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. Overnight lows mild and into the upper 50s. Scattered storms on Wednesday coming in two waves. One early in the day and another late in the day. There could be a window for a break around midday as highs briefly hit around 60 before falling off. Gusty winds will remain out of the west 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph. Partly cloudy Wednesday night with lows around 40.

The end of the week and weekend will be chilly and unsettled. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A low pressure to the east will pivot impulses of energy around which will lead to afternoon clouds and a few sprinkles or grauple pellets. This finally clears the area early next week with sunshine, but cool temperatures taking over.

