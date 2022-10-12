Wisconsin veterans make their way home after spending the day in D.C.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eighty-seven veterans from Madison visited war memorials Tuesday in Washington D.C. built to honor their service during the Badger Honor Flight.

They started at Arlington National Cemetery before moving on to tour the Korean and Vietnam war memorials Tuesday afternoon.

During the day-long excursion, Vietnam War Veteran Don Funsetheon says this is something he will remember forever.

“I’d heard about the honor flights. Thought I’d really enjoy it, but took 55 years for me to get here. So, I’m enjoying the hell out it. This is good,” Funsetheon said.

Korean War Veteran Don McSherry says Tuesday’s flight was a treat in itself.

“It’s impressive how they set this up, and we get around and see these memorials in one day from Wisconsin. So, I’m enjoying it too,” McSherry said.

While these veterans spent their day in D.C., their families in Wisconsin were eager to see them. Rachel Skinner, the daughter of a veteran, says this was an opportunity for her to honor her father and other veterans.

“It’s important we recognize the service they gave for us, for all of us and the freedoms that we have,” Skinner said.

The return home of the honor flight was expected to come in around 8:15 p.m., but was delayed.

