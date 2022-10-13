Child killed after being struck by vehicle in rural Beaver Dam

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said a 4-year-old child died Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle in rural Beaver Dam.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, deputies and paramedics responded to a call that a child had been hit by a vehicle on private property.

The child was transported to an area hospital where Flight For Life was responding for possible patient transport. However, the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

