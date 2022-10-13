Cool Temperatures Into Next Week

Key Takeaways

Chilly Conditions Today

Scattered Afternoon Showers

A cool Weekend Forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A slow moving area of low pressure will continue to influence the weather around here. We will start the morning with a mix of clouds and sun but by midday we will be trending toward more clouds. Cold air aloft will lead to the development of scattered showers during the afternoon and evening.

Highs will only manage middle to upper 40s in most spots this afternoon. Winds will still be on the breezier side at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

If you’re still hanging on to any outdoor late-season plants, you’ll need to protect them for the next few nights! Low temperatures tonight through most of next week be right around freezing. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Even colder air will make its way into the region early next week with highs expected in the lower to middle 40s.

