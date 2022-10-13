DHS: Free fentanyl test strips available across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new program to reduce overdose deaths in Wisconsin by tackling the number one cause will now extend statewide. The Department of Health Services explained Thursday that free fentanyl test strips will be available at health departments across Wisconsin.

“Wisconsinites who use drugs are more likely to encounter fentanyl than ever before,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake added. “Tragically, many people who use drugs have no idea they are ingesting fentanyl until it’s too late.”

The kits contain one strip and instructions on how to use them. Participating agencies have an unlimited supply and they will not cap the number that anyone receives, DHS noted.

To start, state health officials will team with more than five dozen city and county health agencies, tribal nation health clinics, and organizations that work with people who inject drugs to provide the test strips. DHS expects to add more organizations as the program progresses.

A certain type of test is now saving lives in Wisconsin.

In its statement announcing the expansion, DHS reminded individuals that an amount of fentanyl as small as two grains of salt can kill someone. Because a lethal amount can be practically invisible to the human eye nor detected by smell or taste, DHS recommends using test strips on any drugs not obtained from a pharmacist.

DHS statistics show 812 people in Wisconsin died from overdoses that were likely or suspected to be linked to illegally manufactured fentanyl.

“That’s why we need to empower our family members, friends, and neighbors who use drugs to have as much information as possible to protect their safety. Fentanyl test strips are a critical tool in our efforts to save lives,” Timberlake added.

City Location Address Baraboo Sauk County Health Department 505 Broadway St., Suite 372 Beloit Vivent Health-Beloit 136 Grand Ave., Suite 290 Darlington Lafayette County Human Services Dept. 15701 Hwy. K, Suite 3 Green Lake Green Lake County Dept. of Health and Human Services 571 Hwy. A Jefferson Jefferson County Health Department 1541 Annex Rd. Juneau Dodge County Human Services and Health Dept. 199 Hwy. DF Madison Public Health Madison and Dane County 2705 E Washington Ave. Madison Vivent Health-Madison 600 Williamson St, Suite H Mauston Juneau County Health Department 200 S Hickory St. Monroe Green County Department of Human Services N3152 State Road 81 Portage Columbia County Health and Human Services 111 E Mullett St.

A full list is available here (excel)

DHS also offered a reminder that free doses of NARCAN are available through community agencies. Over the past three years, it reports handing out more than 130,000 doses. This year alone, it pointed out Thursday, over 5,000 overdoses distributed by this initiative have been reversed by NARCAN. While NARCAN can be purchased at hundreds of pharmacies in Wisconsin, other locations can be found here.

This first phase of the free test strip program is being paid for with $1.25 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

