DHS: Free fentanyl test strips available across Wisconsin

DHS is making free fentanyl test strips available across Wisconsin.
DHS is making free fentanyl test strips available across Wisconsin.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new program to reduce overdose deaths in Wisconsin by tackling the number one cause will now extend statewide. The Department of Health Services explained Thursday that free fentanyl test strips will be available at health departments across Wisconsin.

“Wisconsinites who use drugs are more likely to encounter fentanyl than ever before,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake added. “Tragically, many people who use drugs have no idea they are ingesting fentanyl until it’s too late.”

The kits contain one strip and instructions on how to use them. Participating agencies have an unlimited supply and they will not cap the number that anyone receives, DHS noted.

To start, state health officials will team with more than five dozen city and county health agencies, tribal nation health clinics, and organizations that work with people who inject drugs to provide the test strips. DHS expects to add more organizations as the program progresses.

In its statement announcing the expansion, DHS reminded individuals that an amount of fentanyl as small as two grains of salt can kill someone. Because a lethal amount can be practically invisible to the human eye nor detected by smell or taste, DHS recommends using test strips on any drugs not obtained from a pharmacist.

DHS statistics show 812 people in Wisconsin died from overdoses that were likely or suspected to be linked to illegally manufactured fentanyl.

“That’s why we need to empower our family members, friends, and neighbors who use drugs to have as much information as possible to protect their safety. Fentanyl test strips are a critical tool in our efforts to save lives,” Timberlake added.

CityLocationAddress
BarabooSauk County Health Department505 Broadway St., Suite 372
BeloitVivent Health-Beloit136 Grand Ave., Suite 290
DarlingtonLafayette County Human Services Dept.15701 Hwy. K, Suite 3
Green LakeGreen Lake County Dept. of Health and Human Services571 Hwy. A
JeffersonJefferson County Health Department1541 Annex Rd.
JuneauDodge County Human Services and Health Dept.199 Hwy. DF
MadisonPublic Health Madison and Dane County2705 E Washington Ave.
MadisonVivent Health-Madison600 Williamson St, Suite H
MaustonJuneau County Health Department200 S Hickory St.
MonroeGreen County Department of Human ServicesN3152 State Road 81
PortageColumbia County Health and Human Services111 E Mullett St.

A full list is available here (excel)

DHS also offered a reminder that free doses of NARCAN are available through community agencies. Over the past three years, it reports handing out more than 130,000 doses. This year alone, it pointed out Thursday, over 5,000 overdoses distributed by this initiative have been reversed by NARCAN. While NARCAN can be purchased at hundreds of pharmacies in Wisconsin, other locations can be found here.

This first phase of the free test strip program is being paid for with $1.25 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

