Free breast cancer screenings available for people with limited income, insurance

October breast cancer awareness month poster background concept design with pink bow ribbon...
(Naufal - stock.adobe.com)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - October is breast cancer awareness month and Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) is urging that people take the month as a reminder to get screened.

PHMDC said the Wisconsin Well Women Program (WWWP) offers free breast exams, mammograms and other diagnostic tests for people between 45 and 64-years old, or people under 45 with current breast concerns who have limited income and insurance.

People who are interested in receiving a screening can call (608) 242-6385 to enroll.

“Enrollment for the program is quick and easy and can be completed over the phone in 10 minutes,” Dawn Henslee, WWWP Program Specialist said.

According to PHMDC, early diagnosis is key in detecting breast cancer. The WWWP is trying to bridge the gap between people who need screenings but don’t have the income or insurance to pay for it.

“It is important to know when to have your first mammogram and how often to be screened,” Henslee said. “Being able to talk with a doctor about your personal circumstances, risk factors and screening options can be life changing.”

Henslee added screening reminders are especially important for Black women, who tend to be screened and diagnosed with breast cancer less frequently, but die from the disease more often.

The WWWP, administered through PHMDC, helps more than 700 woman per year, and has been providing free breast scanning for residents in Dane and Rock counties since 1994, program official said.

Once someone is enrolled, there are 25 available clinics to choose from in Dane and Rock counties. For more information about free breast cancer screenings visit the Public Health website.

