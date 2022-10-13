Gilda’s Club Run/Walk returns to raise funds for cancer support

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - This weekend people in the Madison area can support those in their community who are dealing with a cancer diagnosis or treatment.

Gilda’s Club is hosting another 5k run and two mile walk on Sunday in Middleton. The event is returning in-person for the first time in a couple of years, following COVID-19 cancellations.

The Madison nonprofit provides support groups, cancer education, and more to cancer patients and their families. Organizers said is it vital for them to be able to lean on others during what can be a dark time.

“It might be that they’re trying to figure out how to talk to their kids about their cancer, it might be that their child has a cancer diagnosis, but no matter what’s going on in their lives we know it’s going to be a tough time. So, for me, it’s powerful to be able to be that support in someone’s life,” said Lannia Stenz, the Executive Director & CEO of Gilda’s Club.

Stenz said she can appreciate the power of that support, because she was on the receiving end of it in the past.

“I joined the staff of Gilda’s Club a decade ago when my mom was going through a pancreatic cancer journey. For me this organization is really a labor of love. For every person who walks through these doors, they are dealing with a different cancer struggle or journey,” said Stenz.

There are several Gilda’s Clubs with the same mission throughout the US and Canada. They were created in honor of comedian and actress Gilda Radner, who died of ovarian cancer in 1989.

“Gilda’s Clubs were formed in her honor and in her memory by her husband Gene Wilder, as well as a number of folks from Saturday Night Live,” explained Stenz.

Anyone interested in running or walking to benefit this cause can register online or sign up at the event the morning of. Their fundraising goal is $90,000, with more than $69,000 already raised.

Date : Sunday, October 16, 2022

Registration/Check-In Time : 8:00 AM-9:30 AM

Start Time : 10:00 AM

Start/Finish: Mead & Hunt, 2440 Deming Way, Middleton, WI 53562

