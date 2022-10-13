Gilda’s Club Run/Walk returns to raise funds for cancer support

Organizers with Gilda's Club are preparing to bring back the annual run/walk, after two years...
Organizers with Gilda's Club are preparing to bring back the annual run/walk, after two years of cancellations due to COVID-19.(Kylie Jacobs)
By Erin Sullivan
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - This weekend people in the Madison area can support those in their community who are dealing with a cancer diagnosis or treatment.

Gilda’s Club is hosting another 5k run and two mile walk on Sunday in Middleton. The event is returning in-person for the first time in a couple of years, following COVID-19 cancellations.

The Madison nonprofit provides support groups, cancer education, and more to cancer patients and their families. Organizers said is it vital for them to be able to lean on others during what can be a dark time.

“It might be that they’re trying to figure out how to talk to their kids about their cancer, it might be that their child has a cancer diagnosis, but no matter what’s going on in their lives we know it’s going to be a tough time. So, for me, it’s powerful to be able to be that support in someone’s life,” said Lannia Stenz, the Executive Director & CEO of Gilda’s Club.

Stenz said she can appreciate the power of that support, because she was on the receiving end of it in the past.

“I joined the staff of Gilda’s Club a decade ago when my mom was going through a pancreatic cancer journey. For me this organization is really a labor of love. For every person who walks through these doors, they are dealing with a different cancer struggle or journey,” said Stenz.

There are several Gilda’s Clubs with the same mission throughout the US and Canada. They were created in honor of comedian and actress Gilda Radner, who died of ovarian cancer in 1989.

“Gilda’s Clubs were formed in her honor and in her memory by her husband Gene Wilder, as well as a number of folks from Saturday Night Live,” explained Stenz.

Anyone interested in running or walking to benefit this cause can register online or sign up at the event the morning of. Their fundraising goal is $90,000, with more than $69,000 already raised.

  • Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022
  • Registration/Check-In Time: 8:00 AM-9:30 AM
  • Start Time: 10:00 AM
  • Start/Finish: Mead & Hunt, 2440 Deming Way, Middleton, WI 53562

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hopeful tenants await a chance at affordable housing.
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire breaks out during dinner hour at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club
File photo of money
Wisconsin lottery sees 3 big winners in just one week
(MGN graphic)
Sun Prairie teacher accused of child pornography charge
The Packers play in London for the first time.
Packers in London Preview: Where to watch and what to watch for

Latest News

Extended Forecast
Cool Temperatures Into Next Week
WI State Patrol received information from Greendale P.D. on the location of the man after...
Missing Greendale man found dead in car crash
Beltline crash at Todd Drive
Flex lane statistics show early success
NBC15 Team Volunteers at Design for a Difference
NBC15 Team Volunteers at Design for a Difference