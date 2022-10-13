Late fall feel sticks around

Key Takeaways

Frost likely overnight

Clouds & chilly temperatures remain

No real warm-up in sight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures today felt pretty different from what we experienced the past few days, feeling a lot more like late fall. We’ll have to get used to these temperatures because highs will be remaining in the 40s and 50s through at least the next 7 days.

Overnight lows will also be staying in the 30s and upper 20s. The growing season has ended for most of southern Wisconsin, but some locations near and east of I-39 have yet to reach a temperature of 32° this season so the National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Dane, Green, Rock, Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth counties tonight. If you still have some plants outside, you’ll want to protect them tonight or maybe it’s finally time to let them go.

Friday’s forecast is looking similar to Thursday: a few peeks of sunshine between the clouds, cool, with a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon. At least we’re dry for the weekend, though temperatures will remain in the low 50s on both Saturday and Sunday.

