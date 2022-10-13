Late fall feel sticks around

Overnight lows likely falling below freezing
Well-below average temperatures
Well-below average temperatures(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Frost likely overnight
  • Clouds & chilly temperatures remain
  • No real warm-up in sight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures today felt pretty different from what we experienced the past few days, feeling a lot more like late fall. We’ll have to get used to these temperatures because highs will be remaining in the 40s and 50s through at least the next 7 days.

Overnight lows will also be staying in the 30s and upper 20s. The growing season has ended for most of southern Wisconsin, but some locations near and east of I-39 have yet to reach a temperature of 32° this season so the National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Dane, Green, Rock, Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth counties tonight. If you still have some plants outside, you’ll want to protect them tonight or maybe it’s finally time to let them go.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

Friday’s forecast is looking similar to Thursday: a few peeks of sunshine between the clouds, cool, with a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon. At least we’re dry for the weekend, though temperatures will remain in the low 50s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hopeful tenants await a chance at affordable housing.
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire breaks out during dinner hour at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club
File photo of money
Wisconsin lottery sees 3 big winners in just one week
(MGN graphic)
Sun Prairie teacher accused of child pornography charge
The Packers play in London for the first time.
Packers in London Preview: Where to watch and what to watch for

Latest News

Extended Forecast
Cool Temperatures Into Next Week
Breezy with scattered showers this afternoon
Cool Temperatures Into Next Week
Cool air arrives tonight!
Chilly temperatures return tomorrow
Severe weather triggers Tornado Warnings on October 12, 2022.
Cooler temperatures move in, spark midday severe weather alerts