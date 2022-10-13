At least 1 tornado confirmed in West Allis from Wednesay’s storm

(Noah Silliman | Unsplash)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado touched down Wednesday in the midst of a spate of tornado warnings that flashed through southern Wisconsin in the middle of the day.

According to an update Thursday afternoon, a twister touched down in West Allis and stayed on the ground for less than 10 minutes. It cut a three-mile path before eventually lifting near S. 58th Street, between W. Stack Dr. and S. 57th St.

The survey team estimated peak wind speeds at approximately 75 mph, which rates it as an EF-0.

That may not be the only confirmed tornado that popped up Wednesday afternoon. The weather service added it is still investigating three other possible ones and it expects to have made a determination on them by Friday.

