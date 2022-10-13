Madison East High School’s journalism educator receives the highest honor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Madison East High School teacher received the highest honor a journalism educator could receive.

The National Scholastic Press Association announced a teacher in the Madison area won a prestigious award. Business and Media Teacher April Van Buren is one of only three teachers in the nation to receive its Pioneer Award. It’s the highest honor bestowed upon journalism educators.

Van Buren teaches “The Advanced Broadcast Class,” East High School’s television show. She is working to create a journalism program and sequence of study within the Madison Metropolitan School District.

Van Buren says she was surprised to hear she won the award.

“Someone nominated me for the award and I actually nominated the director of this program that I’m a part of a few years back. So I know it requires multiple letters of recommendation and an application, so somebody went behind my back in the loveliest way and did all of that,” Van Buren said.

Van Buren says more high schools should incorporate journalism programs to prepare students for a future in the career.

“This is my 20th year in education and I don’t get any awards. The award is seeing the kids do awesome things and seeing their growth. So to get two awards in a matter of 24 hours was unreal,” Van Buren said.

Van Buren was also nominated for another award and received notice of both within 24 hours.

