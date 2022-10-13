Missing Greendale man found dead in car crash

WI State Patrol received information from Greendale P.D. on the location of the man after pinging his phone.(MGN)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Dane Co., Wis. (WMTV) - A man reported missing by the Greendale Police Department was found dead in a car crash off of I-94 near Marshall early Thursday.

WI State Patrol says they received information from Greendale P.D. on the location of the his phone after pinging it.

According to a WDOT release, when troopers arrived to the last known location of the phone, they came across a car crashed far off of the westbound lane of I-94, in a wooded area.

The driver, a 77-year-old man from Greendale, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was not a factor.

His name is being withheld, while the family is notified.

State Patrol is investigating this crash.

