NBC15 nominated for 3 Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the NBC15 news team are up for a total of three honors at the Annual Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards.

The regional chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences will announce the 2022 award winners in Chicago on Dec. 3.

NBC15′s three nominees are:

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Human Interest News: “Back on Track” by Tim Elliot and Curt Lenz

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent: News Anchor Leigh Mills

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Lifestyle News: “Pace of the Paddle” a series by John Stofflet, Jeremy Nichols and Curt Lenz

WMTV competes against television stations in the Green Bay-Appleton, Madison, Milwaukee and Wausau-Rhinelander markets; and also stations in Chicago, Peoria-Bloomington and Rockford, Illinois; and South Bend-Elkhart, Indiana.

WMTV’s sister-stations, WBAY in Green Bay and WNDU in South Bend, also received nominations.

