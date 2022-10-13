NBC15 nominated for 3 Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards

Members of the NBC15 news team are up for a total of three honors at the Annual Chicago/Midwest...
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the NBC15 news team are up for a total of three honors at the Annual Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards.

The regional chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences will announce the 2022 award winners in Chicago on Dec. 3.

NBC15′s three nominees are:

  • Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Human Interest News: “Back on Track” by Tim Elliot and Curt Lenz
  • Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent: News Anchor Leigh Mills
  • Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Lifestyle News: “Pace of the Paddle” a series by John Stofflet, Jeremy Nichols and Curt Lenz

WMTV competes against television stations in the Green Bay-Appleton, Madison, Milwaukee and Wausau-Rhinelander markets; and also stations in Chicago, Peoria-Bloomington and Rockford, Illinois; and South Bend-Elkhart, Indiana.

WMTV’s sister-stations, WBAY in Green Bay and WNDU in South Bend, also received nominations.

