NBC15 Team Volunteers at Design for a Difference

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With only days left until the final reveal, volunteers were hard at work on the interior makeover of the Common Threads School Program.

The Common Threads Family Resource Center School Program serves autistic and neurodivergent students from across South Central Wisconsin. The Executive Director of Common Threads Kate Poppe said the nonprofit organization uses identity-first language because many people in the autism community prefer terminology such as “autistic” or “autistic person” versus “person with autism” as they feel autism is an inherent part of their identity. On the Common Threads website, this article is listed as an explanation as to why the organization uses identity-first language.

Back in May, Common Threads was chosen for this year’s Design for a Difference makeover. The free interior makeover is now in its 6th year. It is spear-headed by Floor360 and accomplished with donations from businesses, organizations, and volunteers in the community and NBC15 is a proud media sponsor. In two weeks, volunteers transform the 5,500 square foot former warehouse into a brand-new space for autistic and neurodivergent students to do their best work.

Wednesday, several NBC15 team members got to help with some building and painting. We don’t want to give too much away because the final reveal is Saturday morning. Our team will be there when the staff and students see their new space for the first time, and we will bring you an update on their reactions.

