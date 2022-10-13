Odyssey celebrates 20 years of helping non-traditional students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An organization celebrated 20 years of helping non-traditional students receive education, financial help and more.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway declared today as Odyssey Day. Wednesday night’s celebration focused on voting and the experiences of Odyssey members. Some students read poems or recited literature to start off the night.

In 2020 during the height of the pandemic, youth in the Odyssey Junior Program submitted poems and essays to persuade people to vote in a contest. The winners never got a chance to celebrate, so they were able to recite their work tonight.

Other members of Odyssey said they were excited to be back in person to share conversations over a meal.

Corey Saffold said Odyssey provided help to him when he needed it the most. He said tonight is about returning the favor and supporting the organization as a UW-Madison Board of Regents member.

“We were able to get the odyssey composite planted on two other UW campuses. Really for being on the board of regents to say “hey” we need to put this in more places. Really want to support that way but it is also making the Odyssey Project more known to the regents,” Saffold said.

Saffold said the Odyssey gave him the foundation he needed to make connections within Wisconsin.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.