City of Sun Prairie hosting ‘Prescription Drug Take-Back Day’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Sun Prairie will participate in a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day later in Oct, Sun Prairie police announced Thursday.

The event will be held Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 300 E. Main St in the City of Sun Prairie, according to organizers. Those with unused or unwanted pills will be able to drop them off at one of the drug disposal sites, including the one in Sun Prairie.

Organizers say the event will bring attention to the issue of prescription medication or drug abuse in Wisconsin.

“Wisconsinites who participate in Drug Take Back Day are contributing to the fight against the opioid epidemic,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said.

Kaul said Drug Take Back Day offers a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose unused or unwanted drugs, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of certain medications.

Sun Prairie PD offered a reminder that unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain as water treatment facilities are not designed to remove all pharmaceuticals.

As far as medications you can drop off, event organizers say they will accept:

Prescription (controlled and non-controlled and over-the-counter medications

Ointments and creams

Patches

Inhalers

Non-aerosol sprays

Vials and pet medications

Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices (with the batteries removed)

Do not bring

Illegal drugs

Needles/sharps

Acids

Aerosol cans

Bio-hazardous materials (anything with body fluid or blood)

Shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreen

Household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas)

Mercury thermometers

According to Sun Prairie PD,

Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag. Plastic pill containers should not be collected. Blister packages without the medications being removed are acceptable.

Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.

Many drug disposal boxes are open year-round, police said.

