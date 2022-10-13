Wausau man on a mission trading a penny for a house

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Anthony Iverson-Lloyd is trying to barter his way up from one penny to a house he can donate to a family in need. He was inspired by a now-famous red-paperclip influencer who started the movement.

A couple of months ago, Iverson-Lloyd saw a trash problem along the Riverwalk in Wausau. He decided to be the change and do something about it and ended up clearing up about 10 pounds of garbage.

“It gave a lot of people, I don’t want to say hope, but it was nice to see,” Iverson-Lloyd said.

The mission left Iverson-Lloyd wondering how he could start to make a bigger difference. He found inspiration from an influencer who pioneered the red paperclip challenge. Iverson-Lloyd’s journey started with a routine visit to Kwik Trip.

“I just looked down and I saw a penny and I was like, ‘I should just do a penny. That would be kind of cool. It’s just one of those items that people don’t care about, that you just see all over the place,” Iverson-Lloyd said.

He decided to start a campaign to barter for a house for someone in need. Within minutes of hanging out in the 400 Block with a sandwich board, he was on his way.

“There was this car with a bunch of college girls in it, and it just came to a screeching halt,” Iverson-Lloyd said.

Trading the first penny for a bottle of maple syrup got the ball rolling. Other trades can be described as truly unique.

“I had a box of organic ice cream cones that I traded to a guy with a circular saw and he wore a robot costume while we did that trade,” Iverson-Lloyd said.

The snowball effect began, and soon he met people who shared his interest.

Dawn Styers saw his post on the Next Door app and wanted to contribute with a snowblower she got as a gift.

“It was pretty new, it’d only been used like once or twice, and I thought it’d be great for him,” Styers said.

Styers took a lifejacket in trade. She didn’t know what she’d do with it, but wanted to spread the message.

“I thought about taking it to Vegas with me, and then like taking a picture, but I like, was concerned it would worry some people on the plane,” Steyers said.

After only two months, Iverson-Lloyd is up to a speed boat and isn’t giving up on the dream.

“If you can open your hearts and your wallet and you know, help him out, this is such a cool project, and it’s life-changing for somebody,” Steyers said.

“A house, for example, is the largest financial commitment somebody has, and usually their biggest financial burden, and I thought how can I give somebody a house,” Iverson-Lloyd said.

