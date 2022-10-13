Wisconsin DHS urges residents ages 5 and older to get updated COVID-19 boosters

COVID-19 vaccine bottles
COVID-19 vaccine bottles(MGN)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is encouraging residents to get an updated COVID-19 booster and flu shot.

People ages 5 and older are now eligible for the updated COVID-19 booster. Wisconsin DHS says the expanded availability for the updated booster follows authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Previously, the updated COVID-19 boosters were recommended for people 12 and older, DHS says. The updated boosters target the original strain of COVID-19 in addition to the Omicron subvariants.

Covid-19 boosters will likely be available over the next several weeks, according to Wisconsin DHS. Pharmacies, health centers and clinics will continue to offer appointments as doses arrive.

Visit vaccines.gov to find nearby vaccination sites.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hopeful tenants await a chance at affordable housing.
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire breaks out during dinner hour at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club
File photo of money
Wisconsin lottery sees 3 big winners in just one week
(MGN graphic)
Sun Prairie teacher accused of child pornography charge

Latest News

PROSECUTORS IN WAUKESHA PREDICT THEY WILL WRAP UP THEIR CASE AGAINST DARRELL BROOKS ON MONDAY.
PROSECUTORS IN WAUKESHA PREDICT THEY WILL WRAP UP THEIR CASE AGAINST DARRELL BROOKS ON MONDAY.
Court appointed advocates build special bond with the children they represent
Court appointed advocate builds special bond with child she represented
A Madison East High School teacher received the highest honor a journalism educator could...
Madison East High School’s journalism educator receives the highest honor
Rock County court appointed special advocates are crucial to helping children process what can...
Court appointed advocate builds special bond with child she represented