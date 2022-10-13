Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin offensive tackle Logan Brown has been dismissed from the team because of an “internal incident,” interim coach Jim Leonhard said Thursday.

Brown, a former five-star recruit, had tweeted late Wednesday night that he was entering the transfer portal.

“The reality of what happened is there was an internal incident here within the program and Logan Brown was dismissed from the program,” Leonhard said. “It was not a choice. He was dismissed from our program.”

Leonhard, who took over for the fired Paul Chryst on Oct. 2, didn’t detail the incident that led to Brown’s exit.

Brown was rated as the nation’s No. 17 overall prospect in the 2019 class, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.

He started two games at right tackle and one at left tackle this season as injuries have caused the Badgers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) to use five different offensive line combinations in their first six games. Brown did not start either of Wisconsin’s last two games.

Chryst was fired a day after Wisconsin lost at home to Illinois and former coach Bret Bielema to fall to 2-3. Leonhard won his debut against Northwestern.

Wisconsin plays at Michigan State (2-4, 0-3) on Saturday.

After redshirting in 2019, Brown played all seven games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and all 13 games last season. He made his first career start this year.

In his tweet, Brown thanked Wisconsin for the opportunity and said, “I will be entering the transfer portal and will be continuing my academic and football career elsewhere.”

