World-renowned violinist to perform with Madison Symphony Orchestra

Interview: John Stofflet, James Ethnes
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Grammy and Juno-award-winning violinist James Ethnes will perform with the Madison Symphony Orchestra this weekend at the Overture.

Ethnes has performed with major orchestras across the nation and world, winning two Grammy awards and 11 Juno Awards for his artistry. Now is the opportunity to see him in action — in Madison Friday through Sunday.

NBC15′s John Stofflet sat down for an interview with James to talk about everything concerto, from violins to violas.

