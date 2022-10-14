3 more tornadoes confirmed in southeast Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service confirmed three more tornadoes touched down during Wednesday’s severe weather outbreak, bringing the total that day to four.

All of the tornadoes confirmed by the agencies were rated as EF-0 with none of them exceeding an estimated wind speed of 75 mph. They all touched down within a half-hour of each other, with three of them all on the ground at the same time.

No injuries were reported by any of the tornadoes.

The NWS plans to return Friday to continue its survey of the damage.

Tornadoes confirmed Thursday by the National Weather Service:

Location Stats Began Ended Nashotah,

Waukesha Co. Peak wind: 65 mph*

Length: 0.6 mi.

Width: 50 yards 11:48 a.m.

Nashotah 11:50 a.m.

Nashotah West Allis,

Milwaukee Co. Peak wind: 75 mph*

Length: 3.2 mi.

Width: 40 yards 12:17 p.m.

1 mile southwest of West Allis 12:27 p.m.

2 miles southeast of West Allis Lake Geneva,

Walworth Co. Peak wind: 65 mph*

Length: 2.4 mi.

Width: 40 yards 12:17 p.m.

1 mile east of Lake Geneva,

At the cemetery south of State Road 50 12:23 p.m.

3 miles southeast of Lake Geneva,

In the direction of Lake Ivanhoe Burlington,

Racine Co. Peak wind: 65 mph*

Length: 4.0 mi.

Width: 25 yards 12:20 p.m.

1 mile south of Burlington 12:24 p.m.

5 miles southeast of Burlington

*-Peak wind speeds are estimated

