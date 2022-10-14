3 more tornadoes confirmed in southeast Wisconsin

(FILE) The NWS confirmed four tornadoes touched down in southeast Wisconsin, on Oct., 14, 2022.
(FILE) The NWS confirmed four tornadoes touched down in southeast Wisconsin, on Oct., 14, 2022.(Noah Silliman | Unsplash)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service confirmed three more tornadoes touched down during Wednesday’s severe weather outbreak, bringing the total that day to four.

All of the tornadoes confirmed by the agencies were rated as EF-0 with none of them exceeding an estimated wind speed of 75 mph. They all touched down within a half-hour of each other, with three of them all on the ground at the same time.

No injuries were reported by any of the tornadoes.

The NWS plans to return Friday to continue its survey of the damage.

Tornadoes confirmed Thursday by the National Weather Service:

LocationStatsBeganEnded
Nashotah,
Waukesha Co.		Peak wind: 65 mph*
Length: 0.6 mi.
Width: 50 yards		11:48 a.m.
Nashotah		11:50 a.m.
Nashotah
West Allis,
Milwaukee Co.		Peak wind: 75 mph*
Length: 3.2 mi.
Width: 40 yards		12:17 p.m.
1 mile southwest of West Allis		12:27 p.m.
2 miles southeast of West Allis
Lake Geneva,
Walworth Co.		Peak wind: 65 mph*
Length: 2.4 mi.
Width: 40 yards		12:17 p.m.
1 mile east of Lake Geneva,
At the cemetery south of State Road 50		12:23 p.m.
3 miles southeast of Lake Geneva,
In the direction of Lake Ivanhoe
Burlington,
Racine Co.		Peak wind: 65 mph*
Length: 4.0 mi.
Width: 25 yards		12:20 p.m.
1 mile south of Burlington		12:24 p.m.
5 miles southeast of Burlington

*-Peak wind speeds are estimated

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
Hopeful tenants await a chance at affordable housing.
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
File photo of money
Wisconsin lottery sees 3 big winners in just one week
(MGN graphic)
Sun Prairie teacher accused of child pornography charge
The Packers play in London for the first time.
Packers in London Preview: Where to watch and what to watch for

Latest News

Extended Forecast
A Chilly Weekend Forecast
At least 1 tornado confirmed in West Allis from Wednesay’s storm
Extended Forecast
Cool Temperatures Into Next Week
Severe weather triggers Tornado Warnings on October 12, 2022.
Cooler temperatures move in, spark midday severe weather alerts