3 more tornadoes confirmed in southeast Wisconsin
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service confirmed three more tornadoes touched down during Wednesday’s severe weather outbreak, bringing the total that day to four.
All of the tornadoes confirmed by the agencies were rated as EF-0 with none of them exceeding an estimated wind speed of 75 mph. They all touched down within a half-hour of each other, with three of them all on the ground at the same time.
No injuries were reported by any of the tornadoes.
The NWS plans to return Friday to continue its survey of the damage.
Tornadoes confirmed Thursday by the National Weather Service:
|Location
|Stats
|Began
|Ended
|Nashotah,
Waukesha Co.
|Peak wind: 65 mph*
Length: 0.6 mi.
Width: 50 yards
|11:48 a.m.
Nashotah
|11:50 a.m.
Nashotah
|West Allis,
Milwaukee Co.
|Peak wind: 75 mph*
Length: 3.2 mi.
Width: 40 yards
|12:17 p.m.
1 mile southwest of West Allis
|12:27 p.m.
2 miles southeast of West Allis
|Lake Geneva,
Walworth Co.
|Peak wind: 65 mph*
Length: 2.4 mi.
Width: 40 yards
|12:17 p.m.
1 mile east of Lake Geneva,
At the cemetery south of State Road 50
|12:23 p.m.
3 miles southeast of Lake Geneva,
In the direction of Lake Ivanhoe
|Burlington,
Racine Co.
|Peak wind: 65 mph*
Length: 4.0 mi.
Width: 25 yards
|12:20 p.m.
1 mile south of Burlington
|12:24 p.m.
5 miles southeast of Burlington
*-Peak wind speeds are estimated
