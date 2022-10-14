Amazon packages stolen off truck in Janesville armed robbery

(FILE) The Janesville Police Department is investigating after items were taken from an Amazon delivery truck during an armed robbery, on Oct. 14, 2022.(WIFR)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three suspects swiped packages from an Amazon delivery truck in Janesville during an armed robbery late Thursday night, the police department reported.

According to the Janesville Police Department, one of the suspects flashed a handgun at the driver after the trio approached the van in the 1700 block of Green Forest Run Street. The suspects demanded money and the driver complied, handing over a wallet.

When the suspects discovered there was no money in the wallet, they proceeded to start taking items from the van, JPD stated. It did not indicate how many packages were taken.

The police department released descriptions of the suspects, saying they were:

  • A man in his late teens or early twenties, who was wearing a red hoodie, gray jogger sweatpants, and socks with sandals. This is the person who showed the driver a handgun.
  • A man in his late teens or early twenties, wearing a black shiny jacket with a red symbol on the front, jeans ripped at the knee, and red and black tennis shoes.
  • A man in his late teens or early twenties wearing a gray and black puffy coat, a mask that covered most of his face, and white or light-colored tennis shoes.

The suspect was not injured in the incident, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Janesville Police Dept. at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-758-3636.

