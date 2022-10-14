Canada Pacific Holiday Train back after two-year hiatus

The train will make stops around the area on December 9-10.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to return to the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years.

The train will raise money, food, and awareness for local food banks in communities along the Canadian Pacific network, according to a media release. During the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, the Holiday Train held virtual concerts in place of in-person stops.

The 2022 tour will start on Nov. 23 with the Holiday Train’s first-ever shows in Maine.

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will feature performers Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will feature performers Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. (KFYR)

Here are a list of local stops around the area. For the full schedule, click HERE.

December 9, 2022

StationAddressArrivalEvent Time
WatertownBrandt Quirk Park parking lot (ball diamond) adjacent to CP tracks7:50 PM8:00 PM - 8:30 PM
​ColumbusAmtrak Depot, 395 N Ludington Street9:05 PM9:15 PM - 9:45 PM

December 10, 2022

StationAddressArrivalEvent Time
PortageCP yard adjacent to Averbeck Street1:15 PM1:15 PM - 1:45 PM
​Wisconsin DellsAmtrak Depot, 100 La Crosse Street2:30 PM2:45 PM - 3:15 PM
​Mauston​Division Street railway crossing4:00 PM4:15 PM - 4:40 PM
​TomahAmtrak Depot, 205 North Superior Avenue5:25 PM5:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Holiday Train shows are free to attend. Canadian Pacific asks anyone who attends to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they are able.

Local food banks will set up collection stations at each event, with all donations made staying with the local food bank to help people in need in the community, Canadian Pacific said. Because local food shelves buy food at a discount, cash donations can go further than food donations to help those in need.

According to Canadian Pacific, the Holiday Train program has raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America, since launched in 1999.

A full schedule for the Holiday Train is available on the Canadian Pacific website.

