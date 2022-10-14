Car-jackers able to steal east side Subaru without keys

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man on the east side of Madison said his car was stolen and then recovered, even without the keys.

Rick Coelho said his car was broken into when he had both sets of keys with him. He later found out that car-jackers were able to wire his car parked outside his apartment and move it without a key.

Coehlo said he went to work and came back to it missing.

“Our car was recovered unfortunately the thieves appear to have taken it to that commercial location where they attempted to disable the GPS unit. They were able to disable the GPS unit, but then mobilized the car and then whatever efforts they made to get it going again, they trashed it and it’s been a total loss,” Coehlo said.

Officers told Coehlo that this was pretty common.

“You know, officers talked about this being pretty common, but was surprised at the time when we were able to produce both keys and it wasn’t the kind of standard joyride experience,” Coehlo added.

Madison Police Department said one car theft is too many, and added that they continue to have an increase in Kia’s and Hyundai’s stolen.

