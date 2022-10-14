Celebrating 50 years of the Sugar River State Trail

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WMTV) - The New Glarus community gathered to celebrate 50 years of the Sugar River State Trail Friday.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) hosted a celebration at the trailhead located at the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce. Trail partners and local officials spoke before participants set off in a bike ride along the year-round trail.

The biking and walking trail goes 24 miles from New Glarus to Broadhead and was designated a national recreational trail in 1974, according to the Wis. DNR.

Wisconsin State Park System Director Steve Schmelzer said the event is an opportunity to celebrate the long history of trails in Wisconsin.

“The Sugar River State Trail is a great trail, it highlights the driftless area, and it’s a flat trail but it’s a great opportunity to get out and see some of the hills and valleys of the driftless area,” Schmelzer said.

Schmelzer said it isn’t only the locals who take advantage of the multi-use trail.

“It gets a lot of use both from the local population, a lot of locals I know come out, and both bike and walk on the trail, but also, we have a lot of folks from outside the area, tourists who come into the area, specifically for the trail and then visit the local communities.”

The trail, which follows the path of an abandoned railroad line, passes by farmlands, woods, rolling hills, remnant prairies and exposed rock cliffs, according to the Wis. DNR.

