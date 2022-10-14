A Chilly Weekend Forecast
Scattered showers possible this afternoon
Key Takeaways
- Chilly Conditions Into Next Week
- Scattered Afternoon Showers
- Sunshine Returns Tomorrow
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure will pass by to the north of here over the next 36 hours. This will keep clouds in place today and a chance of a few scattered afternoon showers. Temperatures will continue to struggle with below average highs and lows anticipated.
Today’s forecast is looking similar to Thursday: a few peeks of sunshine between the clouds, cool temperatures, and a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon. A few flakes of snow or some sleet make mix in with the afternoon showers. At least we’re looking dry for the weekend, though temperatures will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s on both Saturday and Sunday.
Even cooler temperatures are expected early next week with highs in the lower 40s both Monday and Tuesday. Somewhat milder air moves in for the middle and the end of the week.
