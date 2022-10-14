Dane Co. officers respond to incident in Windsor

Dane Co. Police Presence
Dane Co. Police Presence
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 crews are reporting a heavy officer presence Thursday evening in Windsor.

One reporter recorded seeing at least seven Dane County Sheriff’s Office vehicles near the Super 8 hotel in Windsor, near County Highway CV and Lake Circle. Officers were seen going in and out of the hotel.

Dane County dispatch wasn’t able to confirm any details about the law enforcement presence.

