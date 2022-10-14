Dog dies, $25K in damage to Rockford home after living room catches fire

Photo courtesy of the Rockford Fire Department
Photo courtesy of the Rockford Fire Department
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One dog was found dead Friday even though first responders acted quickly to extinguish what is being called an accidental fire.

Just before 10 a.m., a passerby noticed smoke coming from a home in the 4200 block of Cushman Road in Rockford and called 9-1-1.

Within minutes of the call, firefighters arrived on scene to smoke coming from the eaves of the house.

Crews were able to force entry to the home and extinguish a small, smoldering fire in the living room. Damages are estimated at $25,000.

No one was home at the time of the fire. The incident is under investigation.

