DOJ: Mexican citizen charged for illegal reentry, domestic violence offenses in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Mexican citizen found living in Dane County was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison Thursday after illegally reentering the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ added that 30-year-old Paulino Gonzalez-Zarate was also arrested and charged with domestic violence offenses, including strangulation and second-degree assault in a separate case with the state.

Gonzalez-Zarate was indicted by a federal grand jury back in May for illegal reentry. According to the DOJ, he pleaded guilty to that charge on June 18, 2022. He was charged with domestic violence in March.

Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson handed down the sentence, noting that this was Gonzalez-Zarate’s second conviction of illegal entry. Peterson said the 16-month sentence was warranted to deter the 30-year-old from offending in the future.

Judge Peterson also ordered that this federal sentence runs consecutive to any sentence imposed on the pending cases of domestic violence, The DOJ said.

The charges brought up were investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Meredith P. Duchemin and Anita Marie Boor prosecuted this case.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.