Flags to fly at half-staff Saturday to honor fallen firefighters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff on Saturday to honor firefighters in Wisconsin who lost their lives in the lines of duty. On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags lowered at sunrise the next morning to mark Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day.

“On Saturday, we honor and remember the fallen heroes who are no longer with us and share our deepest condolences with their families, friends, colleagues, and loved ones,” Evers said. “The legacy of their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day always falls on the final day of Fire Prevention Week, which commemorates all firefighters do to keep their communities safe and includes observances, ceremonies, exercises, and activities related to fire safety. The day pays tribute the firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice over the course of the year.

“Wisconsin firefighters exemplify the best our state has to offer, putting their health and safety on the line to take care of their neighbors and serve their communities,” Gov. Evers said. “From fire prevention education to emergency response, we are grateful for their service.”

Saturday will be the second time this October flags are lowered in honor firefighters. On the first of the month, Evers also ordered flags to fly at half-staff in conjunction with the Final Alarm Ceremony and Silent Procession.

In his announcement at the time, Evers pointed out that over 300 firefighters from Wisconsin have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving to protect their communities.

Flags will fly at half-staff on Oct. 15 from sunrise to sunset.

