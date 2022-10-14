Janesville man found guilty of human trafficking, exploiting young women

Janesville, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville man was found guilty on Thursday of five charges, including human trafficking, after evidence showed he exploited young women and exposed his daughter to drugs and prostitution.

Ieem Currie, 41, was found guilty of human trafficking, keeping a place of prostitution, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and child neglect, according to the Rock County District Attorney.

Evidence presented at the trial showed the 41-year-old exploited young women by offering them food, shelter and drugs before coercing them into giving him the money they received from acts of prostitution. Some prostitution acts occurred inside the man’s home, officials said.

The evidence also showed that the man exposed his daughter to drug and prostitution activities in his home. Officials said the 41-year-old allowed individuals under the influence of drugs to drive his daughter to school.

The Janesville man was on parole and lifetime GPS monitoring for a previous conviction of first-degree sexual assault of a child at the time he committed these offenses. The man faces a combined maximum penalty of over 75 years in prison, officials said.

This was the first human trafficking case in Rock County that was tried before a jury. The sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 10, 2023.

