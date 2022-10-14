Meet the 2023 Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Each year, Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin celebrates women who struggle with mobility.

In 2023, Annie Heathcote of Mazomanie was awarded the title. Her platform is “Caregiving is Caring.”

Heathcote joined NBC15 on Thursday in the WMTV studio to talk about what she’ll be advocating for the next year, and what it means to her to be the 2023 representative.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.