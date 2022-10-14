Meet the 2023 Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin!

Newly crowned 2023 Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin Annie Heathcote talks about what it means to her to represent the state.
By Leigh Mills
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Each year, Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin celebrates women who struggle with mobility.

In 2023, Annie Heathcote of Mazomanie was awarded the title. Her platform is “Caregiving is Caring.”

Heathcote joined NBC15 on Thursday in the WMTV studio to talk about what she’ll be advocating for the next year, and what it means to her to be the 2023 representative.

