MFD: 2 displaced by Madison fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Fire Department investigators determined a fire that drove two people from their homes Thursday afternoon was accidental.

According to the fire department, the investigators found the fire was started as a result of exterior work being performed by contractors on a heat-conducting device.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 4200 block of Doncaster Drive shortly before 1 p.m. after the contractors noticed smoke coming from an exterior wall, the MFD report stated. They alerted a neighbor who called 911.

When fire crews arrived, they could see smoke near the front porch and, after entering the house, they spotted the flames, MPD stated. They knocked down the fire as a ladder company went onto the roof to ensure the fire had not spread. A search and rescue team confirmed that no people or pets were inside.

The fire department’s report stated two people were displaced, MFD said.

Investigators have not released their damage estimates.

