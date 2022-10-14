Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Mosinee volleyball and their gym were quiet early on in their match. That remained up until the 10th point, when the gym erupted.

The moment building up to the 10th point was special because it allowed Mosinee player Melina Carattini’s brother to watch the game. Payton has autism and is sensitive to noise.

In those first ten minutes, all you could hear was players communicating and a whistle blowing.

”Special, very special. You know you tell him, when you get back home, you tell him how the game went. She played good, things like that. Many times, if it’s far away, we’re able to watch some of the games. But to have him there is very exciting and emotional,” their dad, Jesse, said.

Payton left the gym after the eighth point to avoid the noise returning. Once the ball hit the court, the gym was as loud as can be. Melina was embraced by her teammates in the special moment.

Mosinee went on to beat Marathon, 3-1.

