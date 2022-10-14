MPD: Stolen car found at Windsor Super 8

The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after a vehicle was reported stolen, on Oct. 13, 2022.
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after a vehicle was reported stolen, on Oct. 13, 2022.(WMTV Elise Romas)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday night at a Super 8 motel involved in an officer involved shooting .

In it’s report, MPD said the vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day in the 1600 block of the Beltline. In MPD’s list of City-Wide Notable Calls, it reported that the vehicle was later located at a Super 8 in the Town of Windsor.

Later that night, a Dane County deputy shot and killed a person at a Super 8 in Windsor, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

Neither MPD nor Dane County Sheriff’s Department indicated if they were connected.

In the report on the stolen vehicle, MPD said it met with the vehicle’s owner who told the officers that the keys were probably still in it at the time it was stolen.

The MPD investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

