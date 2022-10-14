A November-like weekend

Key Takeaways

Frost likely overnight

Sunny Saturday

Cloudy and windy Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another chilly night is ahead of us in southern Wisconsin, with temperatures back in the upper 20s and low 30s. Widespread frost will be likely as we move towards Saturday morning.

Temperatures don’t improve much over the weekend: highs will remain in the upper 40s and low 50s. Saturday will probably be the better of the two days, with more sunshine. Cloud cover will move back in on Sunday and winds will be strong out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. Those strong winds will likely remove a lot of the remaining fall colors from the trees!

A quiet and cool weather pattern will stretch through the rest of next week. Temperatures will get even cooler to start the workweek, with highs on Monday only in the low 40s! It looks like we could see a slight warm-up by next weekend.

