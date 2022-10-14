Owner likely left keys in stolen vehicle, Madison police say

The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after a vehicle was reported stolen, on Oct. 13, 2022.
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after a vehicle was reported stolen, on Oct. 13, 2022.(WMTV Elise Romas)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department recovered a vehicle last night that had been stolen after its owner likely left the keys in it.

The vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day. MPD’s incident report indicates officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of W. Beltline Hwy.

They met with the vehicle’s owner who told the officers that the keys were probably still in it at the time.

MPD states officers located the vehicle sometime Thursday evening. The report did not indicate where it had been recovered, nor did it provide any information on a possible suspect.

The MPD investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

