From poetry to paranormal: Rock Co. Historical Society to host spooky season events

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Historical Society is taking a spooky twist on some events ahead of Halloween.

On Saturday, the historic Tallman Carriage House in Janesville will play host to “An Evening Dark and Dreary: The Tales of Edgar Allen Poe” at 7 p.m.

Audience members will watch a one-man-show, where “the author himself” will highlighting some of Poe’s most famous poems in a dramatic show full of “mystery and fright.”

An Evening Dark and Dreary: The Tales of Edgar Allen Poe (Rock County Historical Society)

Volunteers said shows like this are a great way to bring history to life.

“Many people in the community here think of the Tallman house as a house museum. You come, you see it once, and you’re done. But, what the historical society is doing is using the entire campus as a place for community gatherings,” said Patrick Gasper, a Rock County Historical Society volunteer and social media manager.

For those more interested in paranormal experiences, on October 26 at 7 p.m. a group with the Society for Anomalous Studies will present what they captured during several visits to the Lincoln-Tallman House, Charles Tallman House, and Museum and Visitor Center.

During an upcoming event, a group with the Society for Anomalous Studies will present what they captured during several visits to the Lincoln-Tallman House, Charles Tallman House, and Museum and Visitor Center. (Kylie Jacobs)

“This is a group that came in over the summer, a Society For Anomalous Studies, and they did some research and observations overnight for a few of our buildings here and they have some paranormal evidence they’d like to present,” explained Gasper.

The Oak Hill Cemetery will serve as the scene for a third event, happening on October 22 and 29 from noon to 4 p.m.

History export Pete Skelly will tell the stories of eight people buried at the cemetery that “should have been commemorated” for their impact on Rock County during their lives.

Tickets to all events can be purchased on the Rock County Historical Society’s website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.