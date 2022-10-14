Rock Co. hosts statewide emergency communication exercises

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County is hosting the 2022 State Inter-Operable Mobile Communication Exercise this week.

Emergency responders, amateur radio operators and communications experts from all across the state gathered in Janesville for the event.

The event focuses on building communication relationships for when an emergency disaster strikes.

”One of the reasons we bring people together is to test not only their capabilities, but also their programming. Just down to the basic level of is your radio programmed properly, so that if we do have a large event, we know that people can communicate with each other and we have alternatives if those primary communications, paths, don’t work,” Dane Co. Emergency Management Response Equipment Specialist Rick Lange said.

Lange said these emergencies could range from a lost child to a major disaster.

