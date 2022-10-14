Rock Co. hosts statewide emergency communication exercises

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County is hosting the 2022 State Inter-Operable Mobile Communication Exercise this week.

Emergency responders, amateur radio operators and communications experts from all across the state gathered in Janesville for the event.

The event focuses on building communication relationships for when an emergency disaster strikes.

”One of the reasons we bring people together is to test not only their capabilities, but also their programming. Just down to the basic level of is your radio programmed properly, so that if we do have a large event, we know that people can communicate with each other and we have alternatives if those primary communications, paths, don’t work,” Dane Co. Emergency Management Response Equipment Specialist Rick Lange said.

Lange said these emergencies could range from a lost child to a major disaster.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hopeful tenants await a chance at affordable housing.
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire breaks out during dinner hour at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club
File photo of money
Wisconsin lottery sees 3 big winners in just one week
(MGN graphic)
Sun Prairie teacher accused of child pornography charge

Latest News

US Department of Justice
DOJ: Mexican citizen charged for illegal reentry, domestic violence offenses in Dane Co.
Dane Co. Police Presence
Dane Co. officers respond to incident in Windsor
PROSECUTORS IN WAUKESHA PREDICT THEY WILL WRAP UP THEIR CASE AGAINST DARRELL BROOKS ON MONDAY.
PROSECUTORS IN WAUKESHA PREDICT THEY WILL WRAP UP THEIR CASE AGAINST DARRELL BROOKS ON MONDAY.
Court appointed advocates build special bond with the children they represent
Court appointed advocate builds special bond with child she represented