Teacher in custody after disclosing ‘kill list’ to student, police say

Police said a teacher is in custody after telling a student she had a "kill list" for students and staff at her school. (WLS)
By Tre Ward
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Chicago, Ind. (WLS) - An Indiana teacher is in custody after being accused of telling a student she had a “kill list” for people at the school.

The student herself said she also was on that list.

“I’m really, like, scared and worried,” said Portia Jones, the student involved.

Disturbing and violent comments allegedly made by a fifth-grade teacher at St. Stanislaus School in east Chicago left a lingering deep concern over Jones, her family and her classmates.

“They really need to work on this one because this is something serious,” said her father, Quiannis Jones. “She’s really, probably not, ever going back here.”

That teacher is now in police custody.

“She said that she wanted to choke us, and she wanted to kill herself,” Portia said.

On Wednesday just before 1 p.m., the student said she immediately alerted her counselor and principal.

Police said while speaking with the principal, the teacher admitted to making comments about having a kill list, even naming a specific student’s name, but never gave them the list.

The teacher was sent home and told not to return to the school pending an investigation.

East Chicago police said they weren’t called to investigate until four hours later.

“They should have never let her walk out them doors,” Quiannis Jones said. “They should’ve called the police right then and there. That’s a threat on the school.”

In a letter sent to parents, the school’s principal said police assured them that it was safe for them to continue with the school day and other school events.

“We asked if, out of an abundance of caution, it would be advisable to have police in the building and we were further assured that there was no need,” the principal said in the letter.

No charges against the teacher have been announced.

The school’s principal said classes will be held virtually Friday out of concern for the students’ emotional health.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
Hopeful tenants await a chance at affordable housing.
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
File photo of money
Wisconsin lottery sees 3 big winners in just one week
(MGN graphic)
Sun Prairie teacher accused of child pornography charge
The Packers play in London for the first time.
Packers in London Preview: Where to watch and what to watch for

Latest News

A man walks past a display of destroyed Russian military vehicles during the Defender of...
Putin: Call-up of Russian reservists to finish in 2 weeks
Police allege a woman killed and dismembered her landlord over an eviction notice.
Woman allegedly dismembered landlord over eviction notice, prosecutor says
(FILE) The NWS confirmed four tornadoes touched down in southeast Wisconsin, on Oct., 14, 2022.
3 more tornadoes confirmed in southeast Wisconsin
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
JPMorgan Chase and Kanye West end business relationship
This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the...
Rain warning for Mexico’s south Gulf coast as TS Karl nears