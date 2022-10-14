DOT: Two injured, lane closures expected after crane arm hits highway overpass

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were injured Friday morning while driving near DeForest after the arm of a crane extended and hit an overpass, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) said.

Initial reports from the DOT – De Forest Post say that the crane truck was traveling south around 11:40 a.m. on I-39/90 near DeForest when the boom arm of the crane extended, striking the overpass.

This initial collision caused the crane truck to roll on its side, injuring the driver. State Patrol officials said a second vehicle also struck the debris on the bridge, which caused minor injuries to that driver.

Dane County Sheriff as well as DeForest Police Department, Dane County Highway Department, DeForest Fire and EMS and Sun Prairie EMS responded to the collisions.

Wisconsin State Patrol Officials said the southbound lanes of I-39 near Windsor, as well as the River Road overpass, are closed as DOT officials inspect the bridge. Lane closures are expected to last several hours while the crash is cleaned up.

The designated alternate route is County Hwy V east to US Hwy 51 south to State Hwy 19 west.

