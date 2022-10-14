Wisconsin Men’s Hockey to play on NBC15

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Men’s Hockey may be hitting the road to Duluth, but you don’t have to miss a minute of the action.

Catch the Badgers take on the Bulldogs on Oct. 21 and 22 on NBC15 and the Madison CW.

Friday October 21st Wisconsin vs. Minnesota-Duluth live on NBC15 in Madison at 7pm

Saturday October 22nd Wisconsin vs. Minnesota-Duluth live on the Madison CW at 6pm

The Badgers lead the all-time series with UMD 93-61-15. Wisconsin currently owns a 4-game winning streak against the Bulldogs.

UW last played in Duluth on October 19, 2019 and the Badgers won 3-1. Wisconsin is lead by graduate student’s Dominick Mersch, Brock Cauflield, and senior Owen Lindmark.

If that’s not enough hockey for you, the Wisconsin Women’s Hockey games at Minnesota-Duluth will air October 28th at 3pm and October 29th at 3pm on the Madison CW.

