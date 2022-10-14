Wisconsin Men’s Hockey to play on NBC15

Watch the Badgers play on the road at Minnesota-Duluth Oct. 21
(NBC15)
By Gillian Rawling and Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Men’s Hockey may be hitting the road to Duluth, but you don’t have to miss a minute of the action.

Catch the Badgers take on the Bulldogs on Oct. 21 and 22 on NBC15 and the Madison CW.

  • Friday October 21st Wisconsin vs. Minnesota-Duluth live on NBC15 in Madison at 7pm
  • Saturday October 22nd Wisconsin vs. Minnesota-Duluth live on the Madison CW at 6pm

The Badgers lead the all-time series with UMD 93-61-15.  Wisconsin currently owns a 4-game winning streak against the Bulldogs.

UW last played in Duluth on October 19, 2019 and the Badgers won 3-1.  Wisconsin is lead by graduate student’s Dominick Mersch, Brock Cauflield, and senior Owen Lindmark.

If that’s not enough hockey for you, the Wisconsin Women’s Hockey games at Minnesota-Duluth will air October 28th at 3pm and October 29th at 3pm on the Madison CW.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
Hopeful tenants await a chance at affordable housing.
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire breaks out during dinner hour at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club
File photo of money
Wisconsin lottery sees 3 big winners in just one week
(MGN graphic)
Sun Prairie teacher accused of child pornography charge

Latest News

Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers trains at The Grove in Chandler's Cross, England,...
LaFleur: Rodgers won’t practice Wednesday, but should play
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) reacts after an incomplete pass during the second half...
Badgers, Spartans try to salvage seasons that have gone awry
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Fmr. Packer Davante Adams cited for assault in shoving incident during game