Chicago officer with ties to Proud Boys is suspended

A Chicago police officer with ties with the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, was suspended for 120 days but won’t be fired
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer with ties with the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, was suspended for 120 days but won’t be fired, the city’s watchdog agency has announced.

In its latest quarterly report, the Office of Inspector General said that a lengthy internal police department investigation was resolved through a “mediation agreement” in which the officer agreed not to dispute the allegations against him, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The officer was not named in the report, but in previous articles in the newspaper Officer Robert Bakker has acknowledged that he took part in Proud Boys group chats, and the police department confirmed that Bakker was, in fact, the subject of the investigation.

The investigation into a link between Bakker and the Proud Boys was first reported two years ago. Since then, the group that has been designated extremist by the Southern Poverty Law Center has found itself at the center of a criminal investigation into the siege at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A former leader and other members of the group are now on trial in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Bakker, who was also under investigation for not disclosing to the police department that he was under FBI investigation, could not be reached for comment. The police department declined to comment.

The inspector general's office determined that a police department investigation by its internal affairs bureau found that Bakker “made a contradictory statement” about his participation in a Proud Boys' chat group and lied about attending a Proud Boys-sponsored barbecue, the newspaper reported.

Bakker has acknowledged to the newspaper after being contacted for an article about him in 2020 that he posted messages on the Proud Boys Telegram channel but maintained that he was never a member of the group.

Most Read

Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
Officer-involved shooting
Wis. DOJ: One dead after officer-involved shooting
The Packers play in London for the first time.
Packers in London Preview: Where to watch and what to watch for
Hopeful tenants await a chance at affordable housing.
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison

Latest News

Social Security boost seen as unlikely to help Dems at polls
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs behind teammate running back AJ Dillon...
Packers suffering reversal of fortune in turnover margin
(L) Tony Evers and (R) Tim Michels
Wisconsin Gov. Evers, Michels display differences in debate
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2)...
Jets’ Wilson ready to face idol Packers’ Rodgers at Lambeau
Macellum Advisors GP, LLC, which has nearly 5% of the outstanding common shares of Kohl’s, is...
Activist investor continues push for Kohl’s board shake-up