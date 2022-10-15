Design for a Difference free makeover revealed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After months of planning, and two weeks of renovations the volunteers and designers were able to unveil the finished makeover to staff at the Common Threads Family Resource Center School Program. The school program serves students who are autistic or neurodivergent.

Design for a Difference is a community driven movement, spearheaded by FLOOR360 with NBC15 as a media sponsor, that chooses one nonprofit in the Madison area to complete an entirely free interior makeover. The makeover for Common Threads was $450,000 worth of giving from volunteer designers and countless businesses and donors. The space is a 5,500 square foot former warehouse, here are just some of the rooms involved in the makeover.

Classroom

This is one of the classrooms. Each room has lights that can dim, allowing staff to help control the mood of the room to better suit their students.

Sensory Room

This is one of the sensory spaces within the school program. It is filled with occupational therapy tools to help the students regulate their emotions.

Kitchen

The kitchen is used by both students and staff. Now, there is space for everyone to eat together or to eat by themselves.

Alcove

This alcove was empty before the Design for a Difference team came in and gave it an outdoor wilderness theme.

This makeover transformation relies 100% on donations from the Madison community. Countless generous businesses and donors as well as Floor360 and volunteer designers, worked together to make this free makeover a reality.

