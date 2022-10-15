Even cooler temperatures ahead!

Key Takeaways

Sunny but cool today

Overcast and colder Sunday

Colder still to start the workweek!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold air mass has stationed itself over the Great Lakes region and won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, we’ll see a resurgence of even cooler air by Monday!

For the weekend, highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Saturday is the best of the weekend, with sunny skies and lighter winds. Winds become strong on Sunday with gusts close to 25 mph possible, and mainly overcast skies. A stray shower or two is possible Sunday afternoon but it looks like most of us will remain dry.

High temperatures grow even colder to start the workweek, some locations could even struggle to get out of the 30s on Monday. Overnight lows will remain in the low 30s and upper 20s most nights. Despite the cold, our weather pattern will be mainly quiet with not much to speak of in terms of rain chances. It looks like we could see a bit of a warming trend by the end of the week.

