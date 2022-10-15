Even cooler temperatures ahead!

More overnight frost/freeze
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Sunny but cool today
  • Overcast and colder Sunday
  • Colder still to start the workweek!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold air mass has stationed itself over the Great Lakes region and won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, we’ll see a resurgence of even cooler air by Monday!

For the weekend, highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Saturday is the best of the weekend, with sunny skies and lighter winds. Winds become strong on Sunday with gusts close to 25 mph possible, and mainly overcast skies. A stray shower or two is possible Sunday afternoon but it looks like most of us will remain dry.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

High temperatures grow even colder to start the workweek, some locations could even struggle to get out of the 30s on Monday. Overnight lows will remain in the low 30s and upper 20s most nights. Despite the cold, our weather pattern will be mainly quiet with not much to speak of in terms of rain chances. It looks like we could see a bit of a warming trend by the end of the week.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
Officer-involved shooting
Wis. DOJ: One dead after officer-involved shooting
The Packers play in London for the first time.
Packers in London Preview: Where to watch and what to watch for
Hopeful tenants await a chance at affordable housing.
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison

Latest News

Feeling like the 20s early tomorrow morning!
A November-like weekend
Extended Forecast
A Chilly Weekend Forecast
Charlie weather 10/14
Charlie weather 10/14
Well-below average temperatures
Late fall feel sticks around