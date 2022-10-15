First-day CurderBurger sales up 42% from last year

Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.(Culver's)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s fan-favorite burger sold at record levels during the first few days of its debut this year.

Culver’s released the following sales highlights showing the CurderBurger’s success:

  • First-day sales in Wisconsin increased by 42% this year (44,200+ CurderBurgers sold on 10/12/22 vs. 31,100+ on 10/15/21)
  • Wisconsin sold more CurderBurgers than any other state on Oct. 12
  • Madison was the top-selling market nationwide
  • Several Madison-area restaurants sold CurderBurgers at a pace of one per minute on the day it debuted

