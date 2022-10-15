House likely ‘total loss’ after fire in Mazomanie

By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOWN OF MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A house will likely be considered a total loss after catching fire early Saturday morning.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on fire along County Highway Y in the Town of Mazomanie just after 5 a.m.

According to officials, there was a chimney fire in the house. Both the Mazomanie and Black Earth fire departments responded to help put out the fire.

The homeowner was able to get out of the house safely and the American Red Cross is now assisting the homeowner.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

