Iowa Co: One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash

(MGN)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Friday night, Iowa County dispatch reported.

Iowa Co. authorities said they got reports of the crash around 8 p.m. on US 18-151 near High-point Road in Ridgeway Township.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including Ridgeway Fire, Ridgeway First Response, Barneveld EMS, Dodgeville EMS and Iowa County Deputies, according to Iowa Co. officials.

Larry’s Towing and Al’s Towing helped remove the vehicles from the scene.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
Officer-involved shooting
Wis. DOJ: One dead after officer-involved shooting
The Packers play in London for the first time.
Packers in London Preview: Where to watch and what to watch for
Hopeful tenants await a chance at affordable housing.
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison

Latest News

The American Red Cross is assisting the homeowner.
House likely ‘total loss’ after fire in Mazomanie
In Week 9 of Friday Football Blitz, the Markesan Hornets took on the Marshall Cardinals.
Friday football blitz
Friday Night Football Blitz: Week 9
(L) Tony Evers and (R) Tim Michels
Wisconsin Gov. Evers, Michels display differences in debate