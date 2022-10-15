Iowa Co: One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Friday night, Iowa County dispatch reported.

Iowa Co. authorities said they got reports of the crash around 8 p.m. on US 18-151 near High-point Road in Ridgeway Township.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including Ridgeway Fire, Ridgeway First Response, Barneveld EMS, Dodgeville EMS and Iowa County Deputies, according to Iowa Co. officials.

Larry’s Towing and Al’s Towing helped remove the vehicles from the scene.

