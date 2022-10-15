Lake Mills PD searching for Culver’s drive-thru robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for help locating a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s restaurants across several Wisconsin cities.

The police department warned that the individual could be armed and dangerous and urged people not to approach or try to apprehend him.

The suspect is accused of pulling through the drive-thru of the fast-casual chain’s location in the 100 block of Tyranena Park Road, in Lake Mills, on the evening of September 26, and demanding money. He claimed to have a gun but did not pull one out nor show one, the police department wrote in an earlier Facebook post.

The man was driving a red or maroon Jeep Wrangler with a hard top. The police department released pictures of the suspect both at the drive-thru window and while his SUV was waiting in line. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, he drove from the scene.

The Lake Mills Police Department is searching for the suspect in a robbery at a Culver's drive-through, who has been linked to two other, similar incidents. (Lake Mills Police Dept.)

Nearly two weeks later, the Janesville Police Department reported a heavyset man driving a red, four-door Jeep showed up at a Culver’s restaurant in that city and handed an employee a note demanding money.

His attempted robbery, however, was thwarted when workers shut the drive-thru window, JPD explained. With the window now closed, the suspect drove off in an unknown direction.

The Lake Mills Police Department confirmed its suspect is linked to an incident in Janesville akin to the robbery it is investigating, although the police department did not say specifically if it was that one. Another similar incident was also reported in Mequon.

Anyone with information on this suspect or vehicle, is urged to contact Lt. Cedarwall or Officer Hanley at the Lake Mills Police Department non-emergency number (920)648-2354 or email bcedarwall@ci.lake-mills.wi.us.

