Medical examiner identifies man killed by Dane Co. sheriff’s deputy

The man who was shot and killed by a Dane Co. Sheriff’s Deputy was identified Saturday morning.
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Forty-six-year-old Quantaze D. Campbell of Madison was the man involved in the shooting at the Super 8 motel Thursday night, according to the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.

Forensic results indicate that Campbell died from firearm related injuries, though additional testing is still underway, officials said.

Campbell’s death still remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

